Taylor Swift's album Lover is officially here — listen now

After months of Easter eggs, performances, live streams, and much anticipation (and speculation), Taylor Swift‘s new album Lover is here!

The pop star’s seventh studio album is now available to stream, and physical copies will be in stores everywhere Friday, including deluxe editions of Lover available at Target and on her official website. The special editions feature 120 pages from Swift’s personal diaries, which she’s kept since she was 13, as well as an empty journal for fans to use, the CD, art, two voice memos, and the CD’s booklet.

The album features more songs than any of Swift’s previous albums, with 18 tracks, and clocks in at just over an hour long. The shortest track is “It’s Nice to Have A Friend” at 2 minutes and 30 seconds, and the longest is “Daylight” at 4 minutes and 53 seconds.

Lover features two collaborations — “Me!” with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie and “Soon You’ll Get Better” with the Dixie Chicks — and features three entirely self-written songs (the last Swift album to feature such a song was 1989).

In April, after a string of Easter eggs and hints — including a mysterious countdown on her website and social media, a butterfly mural in Nashville, and Instagram posts laced with hidden clues — Swift released her first single of the new era, “Me!” She followed this up with more live streams, slowly teasing out additional details. The release of the second single, the anti-hate anthem “You Need to Calm Down” followed, as did the song “The Archer,” which is not an official single. She released the music video for the third single, “Lover,” on Thursday.

Lover is Swift’s first album to be released under her new deal with Universal Music Group. All of her previous six albums were released by Big Machine Records, which made headlines earlier this summer when Swift expressed public outrage that talent agent and music mogul Scooter Braun had bought the rights to her masters when he acquired her old label. Swift has since vowed to re-record her earlier songs to regain control of them.

The new album has a big, ahem, Reputation to live up to: Her sixth album sold 1.216 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., becoming her fourth album to sell a million copies in the country during its first week (a feat unmatched by any other artist).

