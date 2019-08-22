Taylor Swift, taking stage at GMA, says she'll re-record her early music in 2020

Lover type Music Genre Pop

Taylor Swift is “gonna be busy” very soon and she’s ready for it, the singer said just before her Good Morning America summer concert in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

Swift, who’s about to drop her full Lover album on Friday, discussed her decision to re-record her first five albums in light of the Scooter Braun deal, revealing they will come as soon as next year.

Speaking of Lover, she told GMA anchor Robin Roberts, “One thing about this album that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work.” As the fans cheered, she added, “Which is a concept that they are very supportive of.”

Braun, a talent agent and music mogul, acquired the rights to Swift’s masters when he bought Big Machine Label Group earlier this summer. Swift expressed outrage, writing on Tumblr how she was “sad and grossed out” by the news. This week, the singer confirmed to CBS News’ Tracy Smith that she will “absolutely” re-record her earlier songs.

“It’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums 1-5 all over again,” Swift told Roberts on Thursday. “I’m very excited about it because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

Swift continued to rev up the gathered crowd with performances of newer songs “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” as well as earlier bop “Shake It Off.”

