Taylor Swift's 'Lover' music video is here, and it's so romantic

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s “Lover” is here — and we are officially swooning.

The romantic video features Swift and her fictional lover, played by backup dancer and musician Christian Owens, dancing and goofing off in a dollhouse within a snowglobe. Owens also played the leading man throughout Swift’s Reputation tour performance of the song “King Of My Heart.”

The video, which is directed by Swift and her “You Need To Calm Down” music vid collaborator Drew Kirsch, features a more muted color palette.

The “Lover” vid was released following a livestream on YouTube Originals, during which Swift answered questions from fans, performed “The Archer,” and revealed all the details of her Lover-themed clothing collab with fashion designer Stella McCartney.

During the livestream, Swift revealed that the concept for the “Lover” video came from the following lyric from one of her older songs, “You Are In Love,” off of her 1989 album: “So it goes / You two are dancing in a snowglobe, go round and round.”

Swift told Vogue for its September issue that the song, which is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, features one of her favorite bridges, adding, “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” “Lover” is the third track on the record.

The songstress previously released music videos for Lover singles “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down.”

Lover, the album, will be available to stream and buy Friday. Watch the “Lover” video, above.

