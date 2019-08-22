Taylor Swift talks all things Lover, reveals album's original title

Image zoom Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Lover type Music Genre Pop

The release of Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, is just hours away, and to celebrate, the singer-songwriter held an exclusive livestream with YouTube Originals during which she answered fans’ burning questions, performed a song off the record, and more.

Swift talked all things Lover, revealing that she wrote the album from an “open, free, romantic, whimsical place,” and whereas her last album, Reputation, was “all cityscape, darkness, full swamp witch,” Lover “felt aesthetically very daytime.”

When asked whick song off the album is nearest to her heart, Swift said the track “Cornelia Street” is one that she particularly loves, but “there’s so many things on this album that I want you to hear, and it’s really hard to pick a favorite.”

“Soon You’ll Get Better,” which is rumored to be about her mother’s battle with cancer, is a song on the album that was “really, really hard to write.” Swift revealed it was “a family decision” whether to put it on the album. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, it’s something that I am so proud of,” she said.

When asked how she decides an album title, Swift said it’s “based on something that has a nice ring to it and has a theme,” and she likened how she plans an album to “planning a prom or something.” She also shared that she thought this album was originally going to be called Daylight, after another one of the tracks, but she felt that Lover ultimately fit the theme better.

Swift also went through the details of her deluxe versions of Lover, which will be available at Target and on her website and will feature notes from her personal diaries. They include such hilarious gems as “I think I might just live through this year. I just hope I can keep up,” which she wrote when she was 13. She also wrote about “resenting Valentine’s Day” and having a chest infection during a tour, as well as when she got her first cat, Meredith Grey.

In addition, Swift divulged details about her clothing collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney, which she first teased during an Instagram livestream in June. McCartney, who joined Swift for the livestream, explained that Swift’s “specific mood board” for the album is what inspired her.

The Lover-themed ready-to-wear pieces, which can be viewed on Swift’s website, are eco-friendly. The collection will also be part of the Lover Experience pop-up shop, which will be available in New York City from Aug. 23 to 25. The livestream took a brief tour through the pop-up, which will also include outfits from the Lover music videos and performances so far.

For the first time ever, Swift also performed “The Archer,” which she released in July. The 18-track Lover will be available to stream and buy Aug. 23. Rewatch the livestream below.

Related content: