Missy Elliott is dropping her first collection of songs in over a decade

Missy Elliott is back with her first new collection of songs in 14 years.

The rapper, who is finally being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards after years of fans campaigning for her, announced Thursday that she’ll be releasing a new song collection titled Iconology.

While the musician and producer has made guest appearances on songs with artists like Katy Perry and Lizzo over the years, and has released a single of her own as recently as 2017, Elliott has not released an EP or album since The Cookbook in 2005.

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

Part of the wait has resulted from the artist learning that she is living with the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease, but she has been steadily returning to the spotlight on the covers of magazines like Elle and Marie Claire. Now, with the VMAs on Monday, Aug. 26, and a New York City museum pop-up in her honor, Elliott is ready to make her comeback permanent.

Iconography will be made available on all streaming platforms starting midnight E.T. on Thursday.

