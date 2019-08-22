Lana Del Rey drops first music video from Norman F—ing Rockwell, featuring two songs

After teasing cover art and even a trailer, Lana Del Rey has finally released the dreamy first music video from her upcoming album, Norman F—ing Rockwell.

The video features two songs, “F— It I Love You” and “The Greatest,” which are among the 14-tracks on the album slated for an Aug. 30 release. Del Rey previously dropped a snippet of the video, featuring her on the edge of a boat, and playing games in a sports bar.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear how the project will differ from her previous discography, as Del Rey is collaborating with Jack Antonoff, who’s worked with artists like Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The songstress has been giving out teasers for the upcoming project, including the cover art and tracklist, which includes previous singles and newly revealed tracks like “Cinnamon Girl” and “California.” The new music video also comes after Del Rey put out a trailer for the album on Aug. 1. featuring the song “Mariners Apartment Complex.”

A month after the album release, Del Rey is set to embark on her tour in the U.S. and Europe, which kicks off with a performance in Wantagh, N.Y., on Sept. 21.

Apart from her album, Del Rey has put out a steady stream of music in recent months. Her cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” was featured in the soundtrack for the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and she also collaborated with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus on a new song for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

