Taylor Swift says she'll re-record her earlier songs in wake of Scooter Braun deal

Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift isn’t taking the sale of her masters lying down — the singer announced in an interview for this week’s CBS Sunday Morning that she plans to re-record all of her early music to regain control of her songs.

CBS News’ Tracy Smith asked Swift about the possibility of re-recording her songs to gain control of her masters. “Might you do that?” Smith asked, before Swift responded, “Oh yeah.” When Smith pushed further to ask, “That’s a plan?” Swift replied in the affirmative, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Swift expressed public outrage that talent agent and music mogul Scooter Braun had bought the rights to Swift’s masters when he acquired Big Machine Label Group. Posting on her Tumblr page, Swift called Braun’s acquisition of her masters the “worst case scenario” and said the news made her “sad and grossed out.” The news led to an extensive back and forth between Swift and her team and Braun, his wife, and other supporters.

It’s not clear how immediate this decision might have been, but the plan is one that fellow singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson suggested on Twitter in the wake of the news of the sale. “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “I’d buy all the new versions just to prove a point.”

It wouldn’t be the first time an artist has done this to end a rights issue. Earlier this year, JoJo completely recorded new versions of her early albums JoJo and The High Road to put to rest a major legal battle with her former label, Blackground Records.

