Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton will host the 2019 CMA Awards

The queens of country music are taking over the 2019 CMA Awards.

Longtime host Carrie Underwood will be joined by “special guest hosts” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in a night that is said to celebrate even more of the legendary women who have changed country music.

McEntire and Parton are replacing Underwood’s co-host since 2008, singer Brad Paisley, but both have hosted the awards show before — Parton in 1988, and McEntire from 1990 to 1992.

Both women tweeted Monday morning how excited they are to come back to the show as hosts and stand alongside Underwood.

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019

Between them, the host trio has won a combined 22 awards from the Country Music Association, with likely more to come as Underwood is still promoting her new album on her Cry Pretty 360 arena tour, featuring all women openers including Maddie & Tae.

The 53rd Country Music Association Awards will take place on Wed., Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

