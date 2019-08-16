Taylor Swift drops new song 'Lover' — listen to it now

Lover type Music Genre Pop

Taylor Swift just dropped a new song, “Lover,” and really, you need to calm down.

The song, which is the fourth that the singer has released off her upcoming seventh album of the same name, features such romantic lyrics as “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Swift told Vogue for its September issue that the song, which is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, features one of her favorite bridges, adding, “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” According to the album’s official Apple Music page, “Lover” is the third track on the record.

The songstress previously released singles “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down,” as well as the pared-down track “The Archer,” another Antonoff collaboration.

The next taste of the album — which is set to feature 18 songs, a record for a Swift release — will come when she performs in Central Park on Aug. 22 as part of Good Morning America’s summer concert series. Later that day, at 5 p.m. ET, Swift will partner with YouTube Originals for a livestream that will feature the debut performance of a track from Lover, reveal details from her upcoming fashion collaboration inspired by the album with Stella McCartney, and include a Q&A with fans. Afterward, at 5:30 p.m. ET, the music video for “Lover” will air.

“There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she told EW earlier this year of the new record. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing…. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.” Swift added that there are also some “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough to where you need to worry about me.”

Lover, the album, will be available to stream and buy Aug. 23. Listen to “Lover,” the song, above.

