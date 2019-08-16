Normani grooves through L.A. in snappy 'Motivation' music video

Normani is on a solo mission to turn all of Los Angeles into her personal dance floor in the music video for her new single “Motivation.”

The heavily choreographed video opens on a young version of the former Fifth Harmony member watching BET’s 106 & Park video countdown, dreaming of the day she tops the chart herself. The rest of the video brings her fantasy to life, as the adult Normani performs heavily choreographed, intense dance routines through the streets of Los Angeles while wearing a graffiti crop top with “1996” — the year the singer was born in Atlanta — written across the chest.

Midway through the video, a thunderstorm threatens to literally rain on Normani’s parade, but the 23-year-old seizes the moment and instead continues her groovy journey by changing outfits (hello, gorgeous, crystal-encrusted bikini) and writhing around under the drops.

Produced by contemporary hitmaker Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande’s “Into You,” Beyoncé’s “Spirit”), the song marks Normani’s first official solo single, as each of her four preceding singles (without Fifth Harmony) have featured various artists, such as Khalid (“Love Lies”), 6black (“Waves”), and, most recently, Sam Smith (“Dancing with a Stranger”).

Watch the “Motivation” music video above.

