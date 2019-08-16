Miley Cyrus releases emotional breakup song 'Slide Away' after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus just dropped her first song since announcing her split from Liam Hemsworth, and the emotional track appears to hint at their breakup.

Titled “Slide Away,” the song contains lyrics like “Once upon a time it was paradise” and “Woke up one day it had turned to dust, baby we were found but now we’re lost, so it’s time to let it go.” She also sings, “Move on we’re not 17, I’m not who I used to be.” She and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, so the now 26-year-old Cyrus would have been around 16-17 when the two first crossed paths.

Cyrus also makes a reference to drugs and alcohol, singing, “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.” The song’s accompanying cover art shows pills and liquor pottles floating in water.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split on Aug. 10 after less than a year of marriage. Before the Hunger Games star proposed in 2012, the two had an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years. They ended their engagement and split a year later, before reconciling in 2015. They wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tenn., back in December.

Hemsworth put out a statement about the breakup on Tuesday, writing, “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Earlier this year, Cyrus released an EP titled SHE IS COMING, and she’s expected to release her seventh album, She Is Miley Cyrus, later this year. She was also featured in a Black Mirror episode as pop star Ashley O, and even appeared in her alter ego’s music video. Hemsworth starred in the romantic comedy film Isn’t It Romantic, released in February.

