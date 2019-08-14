Drake gets tattoo of himself with the Beatles after beating group's chart records

Drake is taking his lyrics “got more slaps than the Beatles” to heart — or should we say to arm?

On Tuesday, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram that reveals a new tattoo on his left forearm. The ink in question depicts four figures with a likeness to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they appear on the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover. But there’s also a fifth figure — which appears to be Drake himself — walking ahead of the iconic English band, waving back at them over his shoulder.

The tattoo can be seen more clearly in the photo below, which was shared by Drake fansite @WordOnRd.

Drake has a tattoo of himself in front of the Beatles on his arm. “I got more slaps than the Beatles…” pic.twitter.com/krzzFSF2Mj — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 9, 2019

Naturally, some fans of the Beatles weren’t too pleased and shared their disgruntled reactions across social media, lampooning the rapper and reminding him of the group’s lasting success. In October 2018, Drake did however set a new record for the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year. He reached 12 Top 10 singles in one year, thereby surpassing the Beatles’ accomplishment, who garnered 11 top 10 songs in their breakout year of 1964. Three months earlier, Drake also notched seven singles on Billboard’s top 10, breaking the Beatles’ previous record of five songs.

