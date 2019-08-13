Image zoom Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Opera superstar Placido Domingo has been accused of sexual harassment by numerous women, the Associated Press reported on Monday. He allegedly tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and, in some cases, punishing them when they rejected his advances.

A half-dozen other women said suggestive moves by Domingo made them uncomfortable, and nearly three dozen more people in the opera community said they saw inappropriate sexually-tinged behavior by Domingo, who allegedly pursued younger women with impunity, according to the outlet. Seven of Domingo’s nine accusers told the AP they believe their careers were negatively affected after they refused his advances, with some saying that roles he promised never came to fruition.

Domingo told the AP he finds the accusations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding that “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

Hailing from Spain, the 78-year-old Domingo is considered to be one of the greatest opera singers of all time. He’s also a conductor and the director of the Los Angeles Opera who’s won 14 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, and has been part of the film world, executive producing the 1998 Mexican movie The Other Conquest and appearing in projects like Moulin Rouge!, Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and The Book of Life.

