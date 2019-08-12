People keep stealing Old Town Road street signs in this Massachusetts town

Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Looks like people are taking their shenanigans to the Old Town Road — well, at least in Wellesley, Mass.

Residential street signs bearing the same name as Lil Nas X’s hit song have been stolen three times in recent months, the town’s website confirms.

“Currently the street sign posts are empty,” a news post says. “The Department of Public Works is waiting for the song’s popularity to fade before replacing the signs again.”

While the song is a lighthearted anthem, it seems the sign thieves are taking its “Can’t nobody tell me nothin‘“ lyrics too literally. The town certainly says the incidents are no laughing matter.

“First responders often rely on the street signs in emergencies and missing signs could delay response times,” the post adds. Additionally, each time the sign is taken, replacement costs can reach up to $280, not taking into account installation labor.

Wellesley isn’t the only area to face “Old Town Road”-related situations, according to a CNN report. In the District of Sicamous, British Columbia, fans have been stopping to take photos of the local Old Town Road. But after some signs went missing, the local chamber of commerce got smart and started selling copies of the sign for $25 plus shipping.

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s country/rap song, made history in June for becoming the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. It smashed the previous record held by “Despacito,” from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” Since its release, “Old Town Road” has been remixed by the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and even RM of BTS.

