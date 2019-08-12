Jack Black and Jack White finally team up to record a song as Jack Gray

It seems Jack Black has officially fulfilled his musical destiny by collaborating with Jack White and forming an entirely new entity — Jack Gray.

Black and his Tenacious D partner, Kyle Gass, recorded a new single at the former White Stripes frontman’s home in Nashville. While Black wasn’t able to film the visit, he told fans that it was a “legendary collab” in a Saturday video on his JablinskiGames YouTube channel.

And of course, Black reported that White’s house is as epic as you’d expect. “His house is crazy, I’ve never seen so many cool antique toys,” he said. “It’s what you would expect: Jack White’s house is gonna be off the chain. I’m still floating, floating on Cloud 9. I think our song is the kickin’ chicken too — it’s a stone-cold jam.”

The musical partnership came following Tenacious D’s concert at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and prior to the Nashville leg of their tour. Black also documented the tour that White gave him and Gass of his Third Man Records headquarters, which is described as part museum, part recording studio, and part arthouse/gallery.

While fans would love to see the three work together, how did the trio actually get along?

“I didn’t realize, but they’re actually not very nice guys,” White deadpanned to the camera. “They’re actually really mean.”

Watch the video above.

Related content: