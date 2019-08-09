Listen to Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj's 'Hot Girl Summer' anthem

With a little over a month left in the season, rising rap star Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the song of Hot Girl Summer (appropriately titled — you guessed it — “Hot Girl Summer”).

The 24-year-old Houston native released the bass-heavy collaboration Friday morning, featuring supporting vocals from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign between her own lyrics about maintaining self-confidence while juggling hardcore male attention.

Minaj previously admitted she “fell in love” with the track upon hearing it, and decided to write a verse even though she was in the process of losing her voice when initially approached for the song.

so true. I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man. But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr♥️♥️ https://t.co/2eRiYTrOIc — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) August 5, 2019

The single marks Megan’s first standalone release since unveiling her first full-length album, Fever, in May.

Listen to the trio rap over “Hot Girl Summer” — the single cover which sees Megan and Minaj gleefully straddling a bottle of liquor — above.

