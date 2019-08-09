Katy Perry releases new single 'Small Talk' and lyric video

Katy Perry just premiered her new single “Small Talk,” co-written by Charlie Puth. The track was released on radio and streaming, and accompanied by a lyric video (above).

On the track, Perry sings about the loss of a relationship. The lyrics, which the singer previously teased on social media, include lines like: “We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather, okay / I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime.”

Perry wrote the song with Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin, with Carlsson and Ruth producing the track and Karlson producing the vocals.

“Small Talk” is Perry’s second single of the year, following the release of “Never Really Over,” which marked her first solo music since 2017. “Never Really Over,” which debuted May 31, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified gold.

Perry unveiled “Small Talk” at the Capitol Congress in Hollywood on Tuesday, ahead of its wider release. She was presented with a plaque commemorating 100 million RIAA song certifications, making her one of five artists to have accomplished the feat with digital singles.

On Monday, it was announced that Perry will be back to host American Idol’s third season on ABC, which premieres in spring 2020. She also made headlines in June when she publicly reunited with former rival Taylor Swift for her “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

So, a milestone, two new singles, a mended friendship… perhaps an album is also in the cards for Perry this year?

Related content: