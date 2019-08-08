Willie Nelson cancels another tour due to 'breathing problem'

Image zoom Rick Kern/WireImage

Willie Nelson is canceling another upcoming tour due to health concerns.

The 86-year-old country legend tweeted the announcement Wednesday evening, writing, “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie.”

Nelson had a busy summer tour schedule, with more than 30 stops planned through the end of November in cities across the country. Alison Krauss was scheduled to perform alongside Nelson at many of the stops. Nelson was also set to play at the Farm Aid concert Sept. 21, where Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt, and others are on the lineup.

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

This is the latest in a string of cancellations as health problems have plagued the singer. He was forced to cancel tour dates in February last year due to the flu, and last January he was forced to abort a concert in San Diego, Calif., due to breathing difficulties. Following that performance, Nelson canceled the remainder of his January shows.

In August 2017, he halted a concert in Salt Lake City after suffering respiratory issues and required brief hospitalization. “I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he told fans on Twitter. “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.” Then in late January and early February of the same year, Nelson canceled shows due to a “bad cold.”

Nelson released his latest album, Ride Me Back Home, earlier this summer.

His tour schedule can be found on his website. It remains unclear if all the appearances listed will be canceled. A representative for Nelson did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Related content: