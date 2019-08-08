Jonas Brothers perform 'Runway' live with Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and Sebastian Yatra

Image zoom Universal Music

Jonas Brothers fans got a special treat on the opening night of their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami, as the band teamed up onstage for the first time with Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and Sebastian Yatra to perform their song “Runaway.”

The artists collaborated on the bilingual track, a first for the Jonas Brothers. EW exclusively premiered the song’s music video, which is set in a karaoke bar that transforms into an epic party. Since its June 20 premiere, the video has amassed nearly 160 million views. Their album Happiness Begins debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“When the opportunity came about to work with Yatra, Natti, and Daddy Yankee, it was a no brainer,” the Jonas Brothers previously told EW. “We love Latin music and are so excited for the fans to hear us on our first Latin feature!”

Yatra also said performing “Runaway” live was the natural next step, with the amount of global talent involved in making the song.

“We had so much fun making this video, and we’re already talking about when we can sing the song together live,” Yatra told EW. “I’d love to do it somewhere like Miami or maybe Mexico or during a show in South America. We view this collaboration as an opportunity to take our music around the world. This song is proof that Spanish music has global appeal.”

