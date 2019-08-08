The Beatles to release Abbey Road 50th anniversary edition with previously unreleased demos

Image zoom

You’re gonna carry that weight…of the three-LP 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road. (Those 180 gram reissues are hefty!)

In honor of the classic Beatles album’s 50th anniversary, the band will release a special edition featuring a new mix by producer Giles Martin (son of the album’s original producer and longtime Beatles collaborator George Martin) along with 23 session recordings and demos, most of which have never been previously released.

There will be several packages available: A three-CD Super Deluxe edition, which also includes a Blu-ray Disc (with mixes in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround) and digital audio version of the album, a Deluxe vinyl box set with all the tracks from the Super Deluxe on three LPs, a deluxe two-CD edition, and one-disc editions featuring only the new mix.

“The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides,” Paul McCartney writes in a foreword for the new edition. “Here we were — still wondering at the magic of it all.”

Abbey Road was the final album the Beatles recorded together, though Let It Be was released later. This new edition follows similar 50th anniversary reissues of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and The Beatles (a.k.a. “The White Album”) in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The new sets will be released Sept. 26, the anniversary of the album’s 1969 release date.

