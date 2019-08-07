Taylor Swift will perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Swifties waiting for Taylor Swift’s first major television performance after the release of her new album, Lover, won’t have to wait long.

The singer is set to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, the network announced Wednesday. Although it’s not yet known which songs Swift will perform, it’s safe to assume that selections from her seventh studio album, which releases three days prior, will factor into the set.

The pop star is returning to the VMAs stage for the first time since her 2015 performance of “Bad Blood.”

This year, Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations, with 10 nods for her singles “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down,” including for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop.

Since 2008, Swift has won seven VMAs, including three Best Female Video awards (“You Belong with Me,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space”), two Best Collaboration awards (“Bad Blood,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”), and one Video of the Year award (“Bad Blood”).

And fun fact: 2019 ties Swift’s personal record for the most nominations she’s received in one year. In 2015, she also received 10 nominations, split between “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood.”

The 2019 MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

