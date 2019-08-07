Ariana Grande makes surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand's Chicago concert

Enough is never enough when it comes to these two teaming up.

On Tuesday night, Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand’s Chicago concert as the iconic duo performed a rendition of 1979 hit “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” the duet recorded by Streisand and Donna Summer for the album Wet.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the end of the performance, Grande hugged Streisand, telling her, “I love you so much, thank you so much.” And later followed up on Twitter and Instagram, posting, “hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye” on the former and “cherishing this moment forever” on the latter.

hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2019

Streisand also posted a photo with her new duet buddy on Twitter, captioning it, “Secret’s out. Thank you @ArianaGrande” alongside a color version of the same photo. The legendary singer had previously teased the upcoming collaboration by posting a pic of the two getting a manicure together earlier in the week.

Grande was in Chicago to perform at Lollapalooza last weekend, where she debuted the live version of her song “Boyfriend.”

Watch a fan video of Grande and Streisand’s performance below.

holy shit ariana on stage with barbra streisand?! that’s history luv ! pic.twitter.com/WdV2EgDE5D — robbie (@piggyzfakesmile) August 7, 2019

Related content: