Ariana Grande drops new single 'Boyfriend' and music video

Ariana Grande just dropped her new single “Boyfriend” — not to be confused with her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” — as well as its music video.

While the singer’s recent archery-themed teases had some fans hoping for a collaboration with Taylor Swift (who recently released “The Archer”), “Boyfriend” is not that — though it does find Grande working with the pop duo Social House once again.

Grande has been releasing music like crazy lately. It’s been just six months since she dropped the album Thank U, Next and less than a year since Sweetener, which is… a lot, even before considering that Grande has been on her Sweetener world tour since mid-March.

When asked on Twitter about what inspired her new song, Grande replied, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully some someone. even tho they want to.”

Social House, a.k.a. Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson, have been opening for Grande on the Sweetener world tour, and they’ve also written and produced songs for her. Meanwhile, the “Boyfriend” music video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who previously helmed the videos for Grande’s “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.”

Watch the music video for “Boyfriend” above.

