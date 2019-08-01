Jessie J's powerful cover of 'On My Own' will make your jaw drop

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Are you ready to get the chills? Good, because Jessie J is here to prove why she’s so much more than just a pop singer.

The English performer shared a video on Instagram of her covering the ballad “On My Own” from Les Misérables, and it will honestly make your jaw drop. Her powerful voice might shock some who only know Jessie J from her songs like “Bang Bang” and “Price Tag,” but she’s here to remind everyone that her background is actually much different than what you’d expect.

“For those who don’t know. My training is musical theatre,” Jessie J wrote on Instagram. “I have always wanted to be on the stage. It’s also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better.”

More like practice makes perfect. Take a listen to the incredible cover above and get ready to have your entire perspective of Jessie J shift in the process.

This is hardly the first time Jessie J has rocked the internet. Remember that, ahem, cheeky photo she shared of Channing Tatum? Yeah, we can’t ever forget that either.

