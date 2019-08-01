Drake is providing a Care Package of his popular songs that never made any albums

Image zoom John Ricard/FilmMagic

Drake announced on Instagram today that he’ll be releasing a mixtape titled Care Package onto streaming platforms this weekend.

The twist is, the release is a compilation of many of his early songs that never made albums like Thank Me Later and Take Care, and are mostly available at the moment on the October’s Very Own SoundCloud, or as bootlegs on YouTube.

Included on Care Package are songs like “The Motion,” “Trust Issues,” “Girls Love Beyoncé,” and “Paris Morton Music.”

The songs on Care Package mostly predate the rappers mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late, which was released in 2015. The release of Care Package comes on the heels of Drake putting his major-label mixtape So Far Gone onto streaming platforms to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The Toronto rapper has not announced plans to release a new album any time soon, after putting out his fifth studio album, Scorpion, in 2018, but he did drop a pair of singles shortly after the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals.

