Taylor Swift announces next performance — here are the details

Just days after releasing her new song “The Archer,” Taylor Swift has revealed yet another surprise for her fans.

During a video appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the pop star announced that she will be performing in New York City’s Central Park on Aug. 22, the day before her new album Lover drops.

“All of you are going to have a front-row seat to our biggest live event of the summer. Taylor Swift, GMA, Aug. 22 — the countdown starts right now,” GMA host Michael Strahan added after Swift’s announcement. Further details, including which songs she’ll perform, were not immediately available, but fans hoping to attend the event can visit Central Park’s website for the most up to date information.

Swift has been busy promoting her seventh studio album of late. Just last week she released her third song, “The Archer,” during an Instagram Live stream. During the stream, which Swift conducted on the set of a new (unknown) music video, she also divulged more details about the deluxe editions of Lover that will be available at Target and on her official website.

The songstress previously did a live stream on the social media platform back in June, during which she announced her new album’s title, release date, and the name and release date of her second single, “You Need to Calm Down.” Swift released the first single off of Lover, “ME!,” back in April.

Lover will be available to stream and buy on Aug. 23.

