Lana Del Rey unveils release date and cover art for her new album Norman F—ing Rockwell

The wait for Lana Del Rey‘s new album Norman F—ing Rockwell is almost over and on Wednesday, the singer announced a release date for the record and unveiled its cover art.

On Aug. 30, fans will be able to fully immerse themselves in the new sound Del Rey has been working on with collaborator Jack Antonoff (who is fresh off of co-writing Taylor Swift’s newest single “The Archer“).

Del Rey also posted the Norman F—ing Rockwell tracklist, which includes previous singles like “Venice Bitch” and her Sublime cover “Doin’ Time,” as well as newly announces tracks like “Cinnamon Girl” and “California.”

Norman F—ing Rockwell will be Del Rey’s sixth studio album. The title is, of course, in reference to the classic American painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell, famous for his art chronicling American life in the 20th century.

In addition to her album, Del Rey has an upcoming collaboration with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus that will serve as the lead single for the soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images

