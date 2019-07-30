Watch Carrie Underwood bring elementary school choir to tears with surprise appearance

Performing on a nationally televised concert special is surely a thrill for anyone, let alone a group of elementary schoolers. But a group of kids from Nashville’s Andrew Jackson Elementary School got a thrill they were far less prepared for when Carrie Underwood herself stopped by their rehearsal — of one of Underwood’s own songs.

In the video above, the singer surprises the kids as they rehearse her song “The Champion” for a performance at the annual country music concert extravaganza CMA Fest. Underwood’s appearance prompts screams, cheers, and a group hug, and moves some of the kids to tears. If you need your daily dose of adorability, this will surely suffice.

CMA Fest, airing Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, will be hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. Billed as “Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience,” the three-hour special features a veritable smorgasbord of country stars performing, including Underwood, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, and more. Tune in to see how the kids do — and to see Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus take the stage to perform their inescapable smash “Old Town Road.”

