Cardi B concert abruptly called off following unconfirmed threat

Cardi B may not need more press, but she’s getting plenty for abruptly postponing a concert date.

On Tuesday night, Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis announced the rapper’s concert would be canceled less than an hour before she was scheduled to take the stage. At 6:24 p.m. local time, the venue tweeted, “! URGENT ! Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow.”

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

The venue later provided further information on its website, releasing a statement that explained the postponement was “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.” The statement read in full: “Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, tonight’s Cardi B performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been postponed. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. If you are unable to attend this new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

According to the Indy Star, local officials and security reported seeing Cardi B on site earlier in the evening to do a sound check. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department later released further information via Twitter, confirming rumors that the concert was canceled due to a threat made against the rapper.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” the tweet read. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert — there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow.”

This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019

A spokesperson for Atlantic Records said in a statement to EW, “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.”

Cardi B addressed the postponement Tuesday evening, tweeting, “Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

