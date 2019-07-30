Blue Ivy Carter is no stranger to the music business. With global superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z as her parents, the eldest Carter child has been briefly and unofficially featured on musical tracks before — including freestyling about never seeing “a ceiling” in her whole life, telling her mom she did a good job on “Daddy Lessons,” and quite literally crying as a newborn baby on “Glory.”

But with the release of the movie companion album The Lion King: The Gift, Blue Ivy, 7, has scored not only her first official feature, but also her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the fan-favorite track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Dated for the week of Aug. 3, the track, which also features Beyoncé, Wizkid, and Saint Jhn, has debuted at No. 76, with the album itself debuting at No. 2 as of July 25. Blue Ivy still has a lot of work to do if she wants to catch up to Beyoncé’s 63 career solo entries and Jay-Z’s 100 career solo entries, but she’s off to a pretty good start.

The budding songstress opens and closes “Brown Skin Girl,” singing the heartwarming chorus, and is also credited as one of the song’s writers. This milestone also comes after Blue Ivy absolutely stole the show with her mother and her cleverly dyed red hair in the music video for “Spirit.”

Listen to “Brown Skin Girl” above.

