The Chainsmokers dethrone Calvin Harris as highest paid DJs

Calvin Harris has reigned as king of DJs since 2013, but after six consecutive years at the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs of 2019 list Harris has been dethroned by The Chainsmokers. The duo earned $46 million in pretax income over the past 12 months, knocking Harris — with $38.5 million — down to No. 3 behind the masked DJ Marshmello, who earned $40 million. Rounding out the top 5 are Steve Aoki and Diplo, with $30 million and $25 million respectively.

The Chainsmokers — comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — are known for their song “Closer” with Halsey, which was a must-play at parties in the fall of 2016. However, one of the main reasons for their climb up the Forbes list is their three-year residency with Wynn Nightlife at the SX Nightclub and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, which began in 2017 and was recently extended for another two years.

The pair will also take a break from their Vegas residency to begin their tour for their most recent album, World War Joy, this September.

