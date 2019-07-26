Watch Mac Miller and Rick Rubin discuss Swimming in this Shangri-La clip

Mac Miller fans won’t want to miss tonight’s episode of Shangri-La.

Showtime has released a preview that features the late rapper and famed musical collaborator discussing his final project, the Grammy-nominated album Swimming, with legendary record producer Rick Rubin.

“You played me some stuff recently that’s been really good, some of the more like song-y, personal…that really hits me,” says Rubin in the clip.

“It’s been an interesting journey for me to realize that the goal here is to just to be as much me as possible,” explains Miller. “That’s the only goal and how do we get that out of me into whatever we’re making. You know you make this super personal ass, stripped-back song where there’s no bells and whistles and that the only thing that’s carrying the song is you.”

“That’s the best!” exclaims Rubin. “Think about it, your favorite records do that. The ones you like that other people make, that’s the s—.”

For the unacquainted, Shangri-La — named after Rubin’s Malibu recording studio — is a four-part docuseries that offers an intimate look into Rubin’s creative process and focuses on the “emotional side of music-making.” It also gives viewers a taste of what it’s like to work with the producer. The co-founder of Def Jam Records has launched the careers of the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, and Run-DMC to name a few.

The new episode debuts tonight on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the clip above.

