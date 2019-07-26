Lizzo teams up with Missy Elliott in NSFW 'Tempo' music video

Lizzo is having a moment. Don’t believe us? Just check out her latest music video, for “Tempo,” featuring the one and only Missy Elliott.
A month after her iconic flute solo at the BET Awards and in the wake of her 2017 song “Truth Hurts” hitting No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, Lizzo has done it again — this time in the parking lot of a diner.
To start, Lizzo struts around the diner and the retro cars parked in the lot while sporting a sparkling blue bikini, a fur cape, and red cowboy hat. Before long, Missy jumps out from the hood of a car to join the dancing. And as one might expect from a video for the body-positive “Tempo,” there’s a lot of twerking involved.
The two women were clearly excited about the video’s drop. “I DON’T WANNA HEAR NOBODY QUESTION MY RAP SKILLS NO MORE BITCH,” Lizzo tweeted.
Missy also tweeted about the new video: “Ayyyyyeee #Tempo Video out NOW! @lizzo we snapping on the big screen in Times Square bay beee!!!!”
“Tempo” is from Lizzo’s most recent album, Cuz I Love You. She just kicked off her Cuz I Love You Too tour, and in September she’ll appear alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, and more in the movie Hustlers.
