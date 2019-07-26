Lizzo teams up with Missy Elliott in NSFW 'Tempo' music video

Lizzo is having a moment. Don’t believe us? Just check out her latest music video, for “Tempo,” featuring the one and only Missy Elliott.

A month after her iconic flute solo at the BET Awards and in the wake of her 2017 song “Truth Hurts” hitting No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, Lizzo has done it again — this time in the parking lot of a diner.

To start, Lizzo struts around the diner and the retro cars parked in the lot while sporting a sparkling blue bikini, a fur cape, and red cowboy hat. Before long, Missy jumps out from the hood of a car to join the dancing. And as one might expect from a video for the body-positive “Tempo,” there’s a lot of twerking involved.

The two women were clearly excited about the video’s drop. “I DON’T WANNA HEAR NOBODY QUESTION MY RAP SKILLS NO MORE BITCH,” Lizzo tweeted.

I DONT WANNA HEAR NOBODY QUESTION MY RAP SKILLS NO MORE BITCH FADER POSTED MY BANGER W/ @MissyElliott GET ON MY DICK OR LEAVE THE CHAT https://t.co/HAIR16sBNe — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 26, 2019

Missy also tweeted about the new video: “Ayyyyyeee #Tempo Video out NOW! @lizzo we snapping on the big screen in Times Square bay beee!!!!”

https://t.co/Xxx45rEa0y Ayyyyyeee #Tempo Video out NOW! @lizzo we snapping on the big screen in Times Square bay beee!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 Flammers🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/20TKBkGhfn — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 26, 2019

“Tempo” is from Lizzo’s most recent album, Cuz I Love You. She just kicked off her Cuz I Love You Too tour, and in September she’ll appear alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, and more in the movie Hustlers.

