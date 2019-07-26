It's The Big Day: Chance the Rapper drops official debut album

Comic-Con 2019
By Caroline Tew
July 26, 2019 at 02:56 PM EDT
Although Chance the Rapper has been a big name in the music scene for a few years now, Friday marks the release of his first-ever studio album, The Big Day.

The album (or “owbum,” as Chance has taken to calling it) spans 22 tracks and clocks in at just over an hour and 15 minutes. Since last week when the Chicago rapper announced the album’s title, release date, and cover art on The Tonight Show, fans have been eagerly awaiting his new music.

The Big Day’s official album status and high song count aren’t the only elements that make this project different from his previous offerings. “I haven’t sold my projects before. All my mixtapes were free,” Chance told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. (He released the mixtapes 10 DayAcid Rap, and Coloring Book in 2012, 2013, and 2016.)

Purchasing The Big Day on Chance’s website gives fans access to priority presale tickets for his upcoming tour, and all 22 songs are now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

© 2019 Chance the Rapper LLC

Dates for Chance the Rapper’s tour have yet to be announced, but fortunately fans have plenty of new music to keep them busy while they wait.

