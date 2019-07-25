Taylor Swift to receive first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award

The Teen Choice Awards haven’t even happened yet, but Taylor Swift is already walking away a winner.

The pop star — who is nominated for three awards at this year’s event — is set to be honored with the first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award at the 2019 ceremony.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” a release from the organization stated. “Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Swift and fellow pop phenom Ariana Grande topped this year’s VMA nominations, with 10 nods apiece.

As previously announced, the Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards. Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, singer Madison Beer, Good Trouble star Maia Mitchell, singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, Marvel’s Runaways actor Gregg Sulkin, The Flash star Grant Gustin, 10-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, Noah Centineo, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure, and John Stamos are all slated to appear at the awards.

The star-studded two-hour event will air live — for the first time in Teen Choice history — from Hermosa Beach, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed.

