BTS rapper RM puts some Seoul into Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' with new remix

We’ve collectively run out of horse puns for the seemingly endless “Old Town Road” remixes, but thankfully rapper RM of K-pop group BTS has done the work for us this time, titling his take on Lil Nas X’s immensely popular song “Seoul Town Road.”

Released on Lil Nas X’s YouTube channel on Wednesday night, the track is the first official remix not to feature Billy Ray Cyrus since the original remix debuted in April.

RM, whom fans also refer to by his Korean name, Namjoon, shouts out his home base with the lyrics, “I’m gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road.” He brings a new intro, verse, and outro to the track, with other lines including “I got the homis in my bag/Have you heard of that?/Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X continues his hot streak as his viral song has notched a record-tying 16th week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. If “Old Town Road” maintains its position, it could beat “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber; and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

The track has already been remixed by the likes of Diplo, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey, and everyone from country legend Dolly Parton to cooking legend Gordon Ramsay seems interested in putting their stamp on the song.

While the new remix has only been out for a short time, BTS fans (dubbed “the Army”) have already reacted strongly on social media. The official BTS twitter account also confirmed what some fans pointed out, that RM’s usage of “homi” has double meanings, as it is also refers to a hand plow in Korean.

The remix is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming platforms. Here are more fan reactions below:

