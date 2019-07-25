A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden.

On Thursday, Stockholm public prosecutor Daniel Suneson announced that the rapper and two other men arrested on July 2 will be tried for “assault causing actual bodily harm.”

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime,” Suneson said in a statement, adding that he’d reached his decision “despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”

He continued, “In reaching this conclusion, I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry. It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

Speaking to PEOPLE from his office in Stockholm Thursday, Suneson confirmed that, if convicted, the rapper could face up to two years in jail — although this is unlikely.

“Assault causing actual bodily harm can give up to two years of imprisonment,” the public prosecutor told PEOPLE. “In this case, it’s not going to be on that level, however.”

Though no trail date has been set, Suneson added that the exact trial date is likely to be announced next week by the District Court of Stockholm and that he expects it to last around three days.

The trial will also rely heavily on eye-witness accounts, alongside video footage and the Court will also decide if the proceedings will be open to the public, according to the public prosecutor.

“There were initially two injured parties in the case; however, the allegations concerning one of these were dropped due to insufficient supporting evidence,” Suneson said. “The prosecution I have now brought therefore relates to only one injured party.

He continued, “A counter allegation was also made against one of the injured parties by the artist’s bodyguard. This case was investigated and closed on 22 July.”

A$AP Rocky will remain in custody at the Stockholm Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest. On July 9, a source described conditions at the facility as “horrific” and “inhumane,” adding that they included “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

This was picked up by President Donald Trump on July 19, when he announced he plans to call the prime minister of Sweden to help the rapper.

Trump, 73, shared the news on Twitter, explaining he felt compelled to do something following a conversation with Kanye West.

“Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted on Friday. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved.”

During an interview with TMZ on July 19, Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter, refuted the claims of poor treatment, however, describing them as “not correct.” Olofsdotter added that Sweden is among the top 5 countries in the world for it’s adherence to the “rule of law.”