Taylor Swift drops new song 'The Archer,' reveals deluxe album details

For Swifties, it’s like Christmas in July.

During an Instagram Live stream Tuesday, Taylor Swift dropped her newest song, “The Archer,” which will be the fifth track off her upcoming seventh album, Lover.

Eagle-eyed fans actually knew about the song before Swift’s stream, when iTunes’ official page for Lover was updated to reflect that the fifth track would be “The Archer.” Track 5 is a special one in Swift lore, as the spot is typically reserved for one of the more emotional or vulnerable songs on the album.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swift confirmed that “The Archer” would fall in line with the tradition, and also revealed that she collaborated with Jack Antonoff on the track, which is not a planned single but just a song the pop star “loves” from her new album. Antonoff previously collaborated with Swift on songs such as “Call It What You Want” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” and the singer confirmed that he would play an integral role in her new album as well.

During the live stream, which Swift conducted on set of a new (unknown) music video, she also divulged more details about the deluxe editions of Lover that will be available at Target and on her official website. The special editions will feature 120 pages from Swift’s personal diaries, which she’s kept since she was 13, as well as an empty journal for fans to use, the CD, art, and the CD’s booklet.

The songstress previously did a live stream on the social media platform back in June, during which she announced her new album’s title, release date, and the name and release date of her second single, “You Need to Calm Down.” Swift also teased a collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney timed to the release of the album, but didn’t provide further details.

Swift’s news drop comes on the heels of the announcement earlier Tuesday that she scored 10 nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs — including for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop — tying Ariana Grande for this year’s most-nominated artist.

Lover hits shelves Aug. 23. Check out the lyric video for “The Archer” above.

