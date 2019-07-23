Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift top 2019 MTV VMA nominations

Grande and Swift scored 10 noms each, followed closely by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. See the full list below.
Moon Person season has officially begun, as MTV announced the full list of nominees for the 2019 Video Music Awards on Tuesday.
Pop stars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the pack with 10 nods each, and they will be duking it out for honors including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop. Newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will also be among the night’s top contenders, with the former clocking in at nine nominations and the latter collecting eight.
This also marks the inaugural year for two categories: Best K-Pop and Video for Good. We have yet to learn the details on the Video for Good category, but Best K-Pop is undoubtedly a testament to the impact that global sensations like BTS have had on the musical landscape recently.
MTV revealed the nominations via a “VMA chatbot,” which gave fans who DM’ed @VMAs on Twitter and Facebook Messenger a sneak peek at the contenders.
Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, co-founder of Den of Thieves, are executive producers for the 2019 VMAs. Other key members of the creative team include Barb Bialkowski, Jackie Barba, Joe Buoye, Alicia Portugal, Amani Duncan and Wendy Plaut.
The 2019 MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET. See the full list of nominations below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot” — Epic Records
- Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” — Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next” — Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker” — Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B — Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish — Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande — Republic Records
- Halsey — Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers — Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake — “In My Feelings” — Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next” — Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker” — Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow” — Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Ava Max — Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish — Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. — MBK/RCA Records
- Lil Nas X — Columbia Records
- Lizzo — Atlantic Records
- ROSALÍA — Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow” — Interscope Records
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Island Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care” — Atlantic Records
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bazzi — Atlantic Records
- CNCO — RCA Records
- Billie Eilish — Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. — MBK/RCA Records
- Lauv — LAUV/AWAL
- Lizzo — Atlantic Records
BEST POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer — “Easier” — Interscope Records
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me” — Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” — Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Khalid — “Talk” — Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande — “thank u, next” — Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker” — Republic Records
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande — “Rule the World” — 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot” — Epic Records
- Cardi B — “Money” — Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher” — We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake — “SICKO MODE” — Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson — “Make It Better” — Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
- Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer” — RCA Records
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been” — MBK/RCA Records
- Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man” — RCA Records
- Ella Mai — “Trip” — 10 Summers/Interscope Records
- Normani ft. 6lack — “Waves” — Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Columbia Records
- BLACKPINK — “Kill This Love” — YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
- Monsta X ft. French Montana — “Who Do You Love” — Epic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Cat & Dog” — Republic Records
- NCT 127 — “Regular” — SM Entertainment
- EXO — “Tempo” — SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA, Karol G — “Secreto” — Universal Music Latino
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “MIA” — OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough” — NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow — “Con Calma” — Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma — “Mala Mía” — Sony Music US Latin
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
- The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine” — Disruptor/Columbia Records
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato — “Solo” — Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki” — DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin — “Say My Name” — Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier” — Capitol Records
- Silk City & Dua Lipa — “Electricity” — Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
- The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It” — Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick” — Island Records
- Imagine Dragons — “Natural” — KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
- Lenny Kravitz — “Low” — BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
- Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes” — Elektra Music Group
- twenty one pilots — “My Blood” — Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey — “Nightmare” — Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- The Killers — “Land of the Free” — Island
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant — “Runaway Train” — Interscope Records
- John Legend — “Preach” — Columbia Records
- Lil Dicky — “Earth” — Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” — Darkroom/Interscope Records — Directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Young Turks — Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Republic Records — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records — Directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Columbia Records — Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records — Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” — Darkroom/Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Young Turks — Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande — “God is a Woman” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA — “Just Us” — We The Best/Epic Records — Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Columbia Records — Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Republic Records — Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Tints” — Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music — Editing by Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Record — Editing by Calmatic
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” — Darkroom/Interscope Records — Editing by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Republic Records — Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
- Solange — “Almeda” — Columbia Records — Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records — Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Columbia Records — Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Republic Records — Art Direction by John Richoux
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Columbia Records — Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Island Records — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Republic Records — Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens — “I Love It” — Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group — Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Young Turks — Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Columbia Records — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Columbia Records — Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Island Records — Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange — “Almeda” — Columbia Records — Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Columbia Records — Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Tints” — Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music — Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – “hostage” — Darkroom/Interscope Records — Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Republic Records — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Island Records — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Solange — “Almeda” — Columbia Records — Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Republic Records — Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
Related content:
Comments