'Old Town Road' ties Billboard Hot 100 record set by 'One Sweet Day' and 'Despacito'

Lil Nas X continues to ride his horse along the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single “Old Town Road.”

The viral hit has officially tied the record for longest run at the top of the chart with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.”

The single has been getting continuous boosts by Lil Nas X orchestrating three different remixes of the song. First, after Billboard had removed the single from the Country charts, Lil Nas X recruited his dream collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus. Next, he released producer Diplo‘s remix of the song and performed it live for the first time with Cyrus during Diplo’s set at Stagecoach Festival.

The newest iteration of “Old Town Road” taking it down the final stretch is a remix that keeps Cyrus’s part and adds rapper Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, another viral country star.

Lil Nas X has continued to joke that he will just keep releasing “Old Town Road” remixes, with Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey both jokingly teasing collaborations.

However, the young musician has already moved on to making the video for his next single, “Panini.”

video finna be toooooo hard ⚡️😳 pic.twitter.com/ldlravxN1A — nope (@LilNasX) July 19, 2019

If “Old Town Road” is to break the Billboard Hot 100 record, the track will do so next Monday on the chart dated Aug. 3.

