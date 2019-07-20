Ryan Adams hints at musical comeback after sexual misconduct allegations

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Five months after musician Ryan Adams was accused of (and subsequently denied) accusations of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women — including ex-wife Mandy Moore — the 44-year-old has hinted at a potential comeback.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters,” Adams tweeted Saturday morning. “I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.”

I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.

Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am.

It's time people know.

Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies.

This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2019

Adams expanded the sentiment on Instagram, urging his followers to “believe women” and “believe truth” after he tried his “best to be open and accountable,” but also asked them to “never give up on being part of solutions and healing” while he prepares for “some great shows” and “badass records.”

Adams also shared an Instagram video featuring what appears to be a sample of his new music.

The posts come after a February New York Times exposé alleged Adams used his status as an industry power player to manipulate women. In the piece, Adams is accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old female bassist on the internet, promising to advance the career of musician Phoebe Bridgers if she engaged in a relationship with him, and emotionally manipulating Moore during their time together.

Adams has since refuted the claims. According to his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, “Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.” He later tweeted: “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” he continued. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

Across his prolific career, which launched as part of the band Whiskeytown in 1995, he’s recorded 16 solo albums and has produced for artists like Willie Nelson and Fall Out Boy. He also released a cover of Taylor Swift’s 1989 in 2015. He has not released an album of new material since 2017’s Prisoner, and his planned 2019 tour of the U.K. and Ireland was canceled following the publication of the Times article.

A representative for Adams did not immediately respond to EW’s request for clarification on Adams’ latest social media posts as well as an updated statement on the abuse and sexual misconduct allegations against him.

