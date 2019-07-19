Watch Megan Thee Stallion explain 'Big Ole Freak' to a classical music expert

Megan Thee Stallion has had a good year. She released her critically acclaimed album Fever, became the customer service hotline for “Hot Girls” everywhere, and made her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She even confirmed that she’s in the process of filing a trademark for “Hot Girl Summer” since everyone and their mother now wants to capitalize off it and turn it into a “meme.” Megan is putting the busy in booked and busy.

Of course, the Houston rapper likes to play as much as she likes to work and recently got to do the latter when she sat down with Capital XTRA (U.K.’s biggest hip-hop station) and classical music expert Kyle MacDonald to explain the lyrics to her song “Big Ole Freak.” Predictable hijinks ensued.

“Hit it ’til he big ole skeet,” Kyle reads slowly. “What is a ‘big ole skeet’?”

“I think y’all call it…spunk out here?” Megan quoted to a flustered Kyle. It gets more awkward from there.

You can check out the full clip above and listen to her 2019 album Fever below.

