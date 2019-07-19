Listen to Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift album featuring Jay-Z, Pharrell, more

Beyoncé fans, it’s time to twirl in circles of life in celebration of the superstar’s new album.

The 37-year-old singer and Lion King voice actress released Friday her star-studded companion album to Disney’s Jon Favreau-directed, photorealistic remake of the 1994 animated classic, featuring contributions from her family (husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter make appearances), Major Lazer, Pharrell Williams, and more international artists.

Curated and produced by Beyoncé, the album prominently incorporates sounds from African artists like Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Ja Ara E, Salatiel, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Busiswa, and Moonchild Sanelly.

Voice interludes incorporating actors from the film — like Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more — also appear among the soundtrack’s 27 tracks.

Beyoncé previously released the first music video from the album — set to The Gift‘s lead single, “Spirit” — Tuesday, starring her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The Lion King is now playing in theaters nationwide, while Beyoncé’s companion album The Lion King: The Gift is out now. Listen to the album in full above.

