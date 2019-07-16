On Tuesday evening, the much-anticipated music video for “Spirit” — a song of from the compilation album inspired by Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King — premiered exclusively on ABC.

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/mfhnDwVq7G pic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

The debut occurred during ABC’s The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love primetime special featuring Robin Roberts. As previously announced, Beyoncé will be curating and executive producing a soundtrack for the film titled The Lion King: The Gift. “Spirit” happens to be the first track off that compilation album, an album that not only includes well-known artists like Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Jay Z; but specifically African artists from around the world. Among the artists revealed included stars like Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Ja Ara E, Salatiel, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Busiswa, and Moonchild Sanelly.

The video itself is already generating enormous buzz online — and for good reason. Besides the fact the video features Beyoncé in an array of what are sure to become iconic music video looks and costumes, the video also features a welcome cameo by daughter and superstar-in-training Blue Ivy — with both stars wearing matching pink gowns and sporting red-tinted locks.

Other high points of the video include gorgeous cinematography capturing wide-sweeping landscapes while Beyoncé belts out the notes of the emotional song, surrounded in multiple shots by a large assemblage of background dancers in a beautiful nod to the African continent.

She probably didn’t do it for petty reasons, but all these Black girls with red hair – after the whole Ariel fiasco on here – tickles me #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/BPyqQMpLAt — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 17, 2019

How Beyonce turned the role of Nala into a celebration of black and African culture, an album, a masterpiece, something bigger than just a movie is inspirational and so smart. Only Beyonce, only a Queen #SpiritMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/mNa7SbveFO — 💜💜 (@8_armyhive) July 17, 2019

BEYONCÉ IM AT A LOST FOR WORDS #SpiritMusicVideo 🔥😍♥️👑 pic.twitter.com/rfE32nciT8 — André 💫 (@DreDewayne) July 17, 2019

The Lion King: The Gift will be released this Friday, on July 19.

