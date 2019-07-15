BTS announces stadium show in Saudi Arabia: See the mixed reactions

BTS is bringing their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour to Saudi Arabia this fall.

The K-pop group will perform at the King Fahd International Stadium in the capital city of Riyadh on Oct. 11, according to their website. They are reportedly the first foreign act to hold a solo stadium concert in the country.

The decision to play in Saudi Arabia has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans complaining that the band shouldn’t play in the country due to its poor human rights record. One Twitter user pointed out that BTS has done work with the United Nations and “should have known better.”

Artists have been boycotting Saudi Arabia due to flagrant human rights abuses against women activists and the LGBTQ+ community. BTS are UN representatives and everyone involved here should have known better, honestly speaking bighit should have known better — – LivinLaVidaLoca💜 (@HoriyaOsman) July 14, 2019

Others disagreed, arguing that the band is playing for the people, not their government. Some also called the concert a positive step forward for Saudi Arabia.

whilst it’s undeniable that the SA gov commits many human rights violations, bts aren’t performing for the gov they’re performing for the ppl & army & it’s funny how i didn’t see this energy from y’all w the USA tour when it’s gov are also committing human rights violations … — alana ✰ (@rjorbit) July 14, 2019

The news comes after Nicki Minaj announced on July 9 that she was pulling out of performing in Saudi Arabia following public criticism. On July 5, the Human Rights Foundation published an open letter asking the rapper to exit the Jeddah World Fest in the country, which is funded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Since coming to power in 2017, MBS has spearheaded a crackdown on human rights, especially those of the women who live in his Kingdom,” wrote HRF president and founder Thor Halvorssen. “If you move forward with this performance, you will be condoning, and serving the public relations needs, of a government that executes homosexuals for the ‘crime’ of being who they are. Just three months ago five gay men were beheaded after they confessed to crimes under torture.”

EW has reached out to BTS and HRF for comment.

Read below for more reactions to BTS’s upcoming show in Saudi Arabia:

Because no one goes to Saudi Arabia because of its disgusting human rights abuses — ♡ megan ♡ (@schmuckysmarnes) July 14, 2019

I love BTS but this is not right. I feel for the fans but by performing in a country where women and lgbtq are segregated is just awful. Saudi Arabia will profit from the festival. Nicki Minaj took a stand and BTS should too. — A (@anissalyn27) July 14, 2019

ok not tryna rain on bts’s parade here but seeing as we gave exols shit for getting brave after exo met trump, let’s not ignore saudi arabia’s misogynistic and homophobic laws (which also made nicki minaj cancel her show there). we can’t be hypocrites about this — eman (@chimchimtaee) July 14, 2019

So when Nicki Minaj was set to play in Saudi Arabia, y'all made hashtags and begged her to pull out but now that BTS are set to play in Saudi Arabia it's all good? — Jules Winnfield (@RoyaleWitCheeez) July 14, 2019

bts should not be performing in saudi arabia…like…they killed a journalist and tried to cover it up…if nicki minaj can see that and pull out of performing there then so should bts — marissa (@jellymiint) July 14, 2019

since bts are performing in saudi arabia i feel like its the right moment to bring this video of bts praising muslim women pic.twitter.com/RaQ0NEuxmL — . (@MUSLIMKOOK) July 14, 2019

BTS will be the ‘first foreign artist to have a solo stadium concert in Saudi Arabia’. Things are changing in the Kingdom. The success of this show could open doors to endless opportunities and possibilities. #BTS @BTS_twt #Riyadh #SaudiArabia — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 14, 2019

The fact that i woke up to news about BTS going to Saudi Arabia and instantly went to look at flights for it says alot about me XD — Jess | 💜🌻💜🤟💜 (@knjgirlwithlove) July 14, 2019

사우디아라비아 #BTSinRIYADH our country is NOT dangerous PLEASE stop spreading false informations about our situation inside the country it’s not the first time we have concerts here there’s a lot of famous artists who came before— (4) — DEEM (@kazsdevils) July 14, 2019

Me trying to fit in a suitcase to go to Saudi Arabia too attend BTS stadium:#BTSinRIYADH pic.twitter.com/3RhCyaSDsg — NÅHƏD (@Nahed_393) July 14, 2019

If BTS are going to Saudi Arabia it means they know other countries besides Japan and the US exist pic.twitter.com/V2AKoOEkE0 — SHOOKY’S SHOOTER 🗡 (@messmyg) July 14, 2019

Related content: