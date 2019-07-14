Jennifer Lopez 'devastated' after blackout shuts down New York concert

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty

Jennifer Lopez fans were left disappointed on Saturday night when her New York City show had to be canceled due to a city-wide power outage. A massive blackout darkened a huge portion of the Big Apple due to a transformer fire, forcing over 19,000 concertgoers that had already packed into the venue to evacuate.

Madison Square Garden went dark after the Hustlers star performed three songs, leaving the singer and actress without a mic to address the sold-out crowd.

“Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight,” Lopez posted on social media. “We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!!”

Lopez stayed on top of things with Ticketmaster and LiveNation, announcing just three hours later that the show has been rescheduled to Monday.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down! Rescheduling the show for Monday night,” she exclaimed via Instagram.

Ticketmaster has already listed the new date on their site, asking ticket holders to: “Please hold on to your original tickets, as tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled performance date. Original tickets will not need to be exchanged.”

Lopez is currently touring the world as part of her It’s My Party Tour in honor of her 50th birthday on July 24. She’s due to perform in Boston on Tuesday.

Power has been restored in New York City as of Sunday morning, with a full investigation currently underway as to what actually happened and how it can be prevented in the future.

