Now there are even more horses on the back. As various pop stars try to unseat Lil Nas X’s surprise country-rap hit “Old Town Road” from the number 1 spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 (a spot it’s held for 14 weeks now), the musician unveiled a new version of the song on Friday with added remixes from rapper Young Thug and viral yodeling star Mason Ramsey.

No, that’s not celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay – although the Hell’s Kitchen host did recently teach Lil Nas X how to make a panini. Mason Ramsey is the kid who became a viral star in recent years due to his unbelievable yodeling skills. He doesn’t yodel here, but he does provide a guest rap verse the way Billy Ray Cyrus did on the first “Old Town Road” remix (which this one builds on). The highlight of Ramsey’s verse is the final line: “If you don’t got no giddee up then giddee out my way.”

Watch the animated music video above and prepare for “Old Town Road” to maintain its chart dominance.

