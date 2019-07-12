Barbie gets dolled up as David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust

Image zoom Michael Putland/Getty Images; ©2019 Mattel

Barbie is getting a gender-bending androgynous new look through House Mattel that’s meant to honor the late Davie Bowie.

The toy company unveiled its Barbie David Bowie Doll, in which the signature plastic starlet transforms into the music legend’s iconic Ziggy Stardust stage persona. The doll, produced in a limited quantity, comes with a stand, a Certificate of Authenticity, and an image collage of Bowie’s early career.

Ziggy Stardust Barbie, retailing for $50, arrives for the 50th anniversary of “Space Oddity,” which Bowie released in 1969.

In the images, Barbie dons bold red platform boots, a red-and-blue-striped space suit, and a gold disc on her forehead. It’s a look, the official David Bowie Archive mentioned, that the musician wore during his 1973 tour.

“It’s a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, as Barbie honors the pioneer of sound and vision, English singer, songwriter, and actor, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire,” reads a blog post from Mattel.

Bowie, who embraced gender-bending and sexual fluidity, debuted his Ziggy Stardust persona in 1972 on the album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. The singer died at the age of 69 on Jan. 10, 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Barbie has previously channeled male figures like Andy Warhol, Elvis, and Frank Sinatra.

While Barbie is typically geared towards kids, this new doll will no doubt attract an older demo of collectors.

