Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber make a bid to dethrone 'Old Town Road' with the new 'Bad Guy' remix

Another major teen success story of 2019 recruited one of their heroes to hop on a remix in an effort for chart dominance.

On Thursday, popstar Billie Eilish announced on Instagram that she’d just released a remix to her single “Bad Guy” featuring Justin Bieber.

Eilish is famously a major Belieber, something displayed in a recent The Ellen Show interview, as well as the throwback photo Eilish posted on Instagram below, that serves as the remix single’s art.

Eilish finally met the Canadian singer during the first weekend of Coachella this year during Ariana Grande’s set. Video of the moment was captured and posted on Bieber manager Scooter Braun’s Instagram.

Eilish’s “Bad Guy” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is second only to “Old Town Road,” which got a boost on the charts after the artist Lil Nas X’s wish came true, and singer Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the remix.

Music fans have been paying close attention to the Hot 100 chart as “Old Town Road” is only a couple weeks away from tying the record for the most weeks at No. 1, a record currently shared by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber.

With the new “Bad Guy” remix, and the song’s current placement on the chart, it is fair to think Eilish’s single has a chance to get the same major boost Bieber gave to “Despacito.”

Listen to the “Bad Guy” remix above.

