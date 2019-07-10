Five early Taylor Swift songs are getting limited-edition vinyl releases

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thirteen years ago, a music starlet named Taylor Swift first graced the airwaves with her debut single, entreating listeners to think of her when they thought Tim McGraw. The intervening years have seen Swift ascend to the highest echelon of pop stardom, but now the singer’s fans will have the opportunity to journey back to those early days. And on the best format for it, too: good old-fashioned vinyl records.

Swift’s former record label, Big Machine, announced Wednesday that a 7-inch vinyl edition of “Teardrops on My Guitar,” her second single, is available for pre-order. Featuring a live acoustic version from 2007 on the B-side, the record will be a limited-edition, numbered release.

This follows the June 20 announcement of a vinyl release for “Tim McGraw,” which quickly sold out. Three additional songs will be announced in the coming weeks, though the label has not confirmed whether those will be the remaining three singles from Swift’s debut album (“Our Song,” “Picture to Burn,” and “Should’ve Said No”). No plans have been announced to reissue the album itself. The records, which you can pre-order through Big Machine’s website, will begin shipping in August.

These releases were planned before music manager and mogul Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine, a development Swift called “my worst case scenario,” accusing Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” toward her over multiple years. In a Tumblr post, she expressed sadness and frustration over Braun owning her back catalog, as well as being denied the chance to own her own songs. (Swift left Big Machine and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in 2018.)

Swift’s statements ignited controversy, with many celebrities expressing their support of either Swift or Braun online. Braun, who manages such artists as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, has not publicly commented, but reportedly reached out to Swift for a “private conversation.”

Swift’s seventh album, Lover, is due out Aug. 23.

Related content: